Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 259,300 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 259,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.46. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $53.89.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $990.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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