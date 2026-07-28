Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 317,800 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 317,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $38,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $156.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.78 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here