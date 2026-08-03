Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,069 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 37,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CME Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 121,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1,325.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $267.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $250.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.17. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.31 and a 1-year high of $329.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group's dividend payout ratio is 44.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CME Group from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $324.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $291.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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