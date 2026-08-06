Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,500 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO - Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Ducommun worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 122.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ducommun by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,581 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ducommun Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $192.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.67. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $196.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.99.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ducommun from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Ducommun from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Ducommun from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 5,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total transaction of $877,073.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 62,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,568.24. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $233,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,795. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,883 shares of company stock worth $1,200,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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