Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 83,500 Shares of Life360, Inc. $LIF

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 83,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Life360 worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Life360 by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company's stock worth $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Life360 by 59.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Life360

Here are the key news stories impacting Life360 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains optimistic. Macquarie reportedly sees additional upside for Life360, while broader coverage assigns the company a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. How high does Macquarie think Life360 shares will go? Life360 receives consensus Moderate Buy recommendation

Analyst commentary remains optimistic. Macquarie reportedly sees additional upside for Life360, while broader coverage assigns the company a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment article argues that Life360 could be a strong buy this month, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s growth prospects and recurring subscription model. Why Life360 shares could be a strong buy this month

A recent investment article argues that Life360 could be a strong buy this month, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s growth prospects and recurring subscription model. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also considering whether Life360 remains attractive alongside other technology stocks such as Xero. The discussion highlights potential upside but also reinforces the need to assess valuation and execution risk. Should you buy Life360 and Xero shares in August?

Investors are also considering whether Life360 remains attractive alongside other technology stocks such as Xero. The discussion highlights potential upside but also reinforces the need to assess valuation and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Three directors sold a combined 41,701 shares for approximately $2.57 million. Chris Hulls sold 27,000 shares, Brit Morin sold 10,701, and John Philip Coghlan sold 4,000. Each transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal, but the insider selling may still weigh on sentiment.

Life360 Price Performance

LIF opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business's 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. Life360, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $112.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chris Hulls sold 27,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,710,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 419,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,574,550.36. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $365,335.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 109,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,063,599.77. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 94,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,946 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LIF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Life360 from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Life360 from $60.15 to $66.65 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $32.20 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $68.00 target price on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Life360

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report).

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