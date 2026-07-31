Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $18.09 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,165 shares of the company's stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, Director Rodney F. Hochman bought 1,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,364.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at $921,817.34. This trade represents a 229.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 12,618 shares of company stock valued at $805,175 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share versus the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $5.3 billion, ahead of expectations and up roughly 5.8% year over year. GE HealthCare reports second quarter 2026 financial results

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share versus the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $5.3 billion, ahead of expectations and up roughly 5.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Orders and backlog reached records: Organic orders increased about 11%, and total backlog rose to $23.9 billion. Strong demand for imaging, diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure gives GEHC greater revenue visibility. GE HealthCare beats quarterly profit estimates on strong imaging demand, tariff refunds

Organic orders increased about 11%, and total backlog rose to $23.9 billion. Strong demand for imaging, diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure gives GEHC greater revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Management outlook and analyst sentiment improved: Reports indicate GEHC raised its EPS guidance, while Wells Fargo lifted its price target from $75 to $85 with an overweight rating. BTIG also raised its target to $79 and maintained a buy rating. GE HealthCare raises EPS guidance and reports record backlog

Reports indicate GEHC raised its EPS guidance, while Wells Fargo lifted its price target from $75 to $85 with an overweight rating. BTIG also raised its target to $79 and maintained a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity intensified: GEHC experienced unusually high options volume, including increased call buying. This may reflect bullish positioning, but options activity can also increase short-term volatility rather than signal a lasting change in valuation. GE HealthCare Technologies sees unusually high options volume

GEHC experienced unusually high options volume, including increased call buying. This may reflect bullish positioning, but options activity can also increase short-term volatility rather than signal a lasting change in valuation. Negative Sentiment: Profit quality and margins remain concerns: A tariff refund and lower tax rate contributed to the earnings beat, while adjusted EBIT margin contracted. Patient Care Solutions revenue declined sharply and the unit posted negative EBIT; management is reviewing strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

A tariff refund and lower tax rate contributed to the earnings beat, while adjusted EBIT margin contracted. Patient Care Solutions revenue declined sharply and the unit posted negative EBIT; management is reviewing strategic alternatives, including a possible sale. Negative Sentiment: Securities-fraud investigations added headline risk: Several law firms announced investigations into possible federal securities-law violations and solicited affected investors. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they can pressure sentiment and create potential legal costs or liability. Securities fraud investigation into GE HealthCare continues

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $69.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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