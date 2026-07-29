Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549,491 shares of the bank's stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.91% of TFS Financial worth $35,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,419 shares of the bank's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,358 shares of the bank's stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the bank's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 214,499 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the bank's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered TFS Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFS Financial

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In other news, Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $313,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 51,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,051.13. This trade represents a 69.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Andrew J. Rubino sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $100,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $323,485.80. The trade was a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $529,200 and have sold 38,777 shares valued at $595,709. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

TFS Financial Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TFS Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts expect that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. TFS Financial's payout ratio is 342.42%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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