Repligen Corporation $RGEN Shares Acquired by Avidity Partners Management LP

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,800 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Repligen comprises approximately 1.8% of Avidity Partners Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.14% of Repligen worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $106,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,055. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.60. Repligen Corporation has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $175.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.29%.The firm had revenue of $204.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Repligen's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Repligen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Repligen from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

See Also

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