Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,883 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 39,353 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise's holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,626 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:RSG opened at $211.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.41 and a 52-week high of $238.62. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $212.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus lowered Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 366,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.24 per share, for a total transaction of $74,019,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 110,315,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,310,304,199.68. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58 shares in the company, valued at $12,254.24. This represents a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report).

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