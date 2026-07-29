Resolution Capital Ltd Buys 2,941,909 Shares of Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC - Free Report) by 204.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 2,941,909 shares during the period. Macerich accounts for about 1.7% of Resolution Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 1.68% of Macerich worth $82,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,820,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,354,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $117,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,924,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,795,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 160,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Macerich from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macerich from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $25.33.

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Macerich Trading Up 1.5%

Macerich stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.06 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. Macerich's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Macerich's payout ratio is -95.77%.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company NYSE: MAC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of regional shopping centers in the United States. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, the company focuses on high-quality retail properties, including enclosed malls, open-air centers and mixed-use lifestyle destinations. Since its establishment as a REIT in 1994, Macerich has pursued a disciplined strategy of investing in properties that serve strong consumer demographics and offer long-term growth potential.

Macerich's core activities encompass property and asset management, leasing, marketing and redevelopment services.

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