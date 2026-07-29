Resolution Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 857,497 shares during the period. Invitation Home comprises approximately 1.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.39% of Invitation Home worth $57,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Home in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 7,687.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth $50,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Home from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Invitation Home from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

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