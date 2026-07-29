Resolution Capital Ltd Has $60.54 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 508,019 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for about 1.3% of Resolution Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned about 0.40% of Kimco Realty worth $60,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,035,306,000 after buying an additional 1,034,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $386,617,000 after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,959 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,905,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 970,276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $266,463,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Evercore set a $25.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.5%

KIM stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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