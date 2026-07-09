Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 23,227 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $85,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 31.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $234.01 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.70 and a 52-week high of $239.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.70 and a 200-day moving average of $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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