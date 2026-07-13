Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $195,568,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,840,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,087,937 shares of the company's stock worth $245,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,972 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,013,791 shares of the company's stock worth $160,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,205,555 shares of the company's stock worth $175,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,155 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $183.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, Director Sushil Patel sold 5,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $1,048,984.20. Following the sale, the director owned 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,111.44. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,366,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 123,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,749,870.77. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,497 shares of company stock worth $39,481,286. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $186.88 on Monday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $193.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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