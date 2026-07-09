Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 565,408 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $122,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Commission approved AbbVie’s Tepkinly in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe and reinforcing AbbVie’s oncology growth pipeline. EC approves AbbVie’s Tepkinly combination for follicular lymphoma

The European Commission approved AbbVie’s Tepkinly in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity in Europe and reinforcing AbbVie’s oncology growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie completed a first-in-human study for ABBV-277, a clinical-stage program that could provide additional safety and efficacy data for investors watching the company’s next wave of pipeline assets. AbbVie’s ABBV‑277 Trial Completion: What Early Safety Data Could Mean for Investors

AbbVie completed a first-in-human study for ABBV-277, a clinical-stage program that could provide additional safety and efficacy data for investors watching the company’s next wave of pipeline assets. Neutral Sentiment: AbbVie’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report is expected to show double-digit EPS growth, but investors are focused on whether results can offset recent concerns around forward guidance and margin trends. AbbVie Earnings Preview: What to Expect

AbbVie’s upcoming second-quarter earnings report is expected to show double-digit EPS growth, but investors are focused on whether results can offset recent concerns around forward guidance and margin trends. Negative Sentiment: AbbVie lowered its FY 2026 EPS guidance to $13.91-$14.11, below the consensus estimate of $14.25, and also guided Q2 EPS to $3.57-$3.61 versus expectations of $3.77, which is likely weighing on the shares today.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $252.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $446.96 billion, a PE ratio of 124.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.63 and a fifty-two week high of $261.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average of $220.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price target on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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