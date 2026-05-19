Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,071 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $76,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the company's stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 5,856 shares of the company's stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,847 shares of the company's stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 283,538 shares of the company's stock worth $45,479,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 973,696 shares of the company's stock worth $156,181,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $191.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $192.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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