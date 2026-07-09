Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,145 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $82,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company's stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 45.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 536,133 shares of the company's stock worth $70,789,000 after purchasing an additional 167,707 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.96 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $164.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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