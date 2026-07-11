Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,840 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook.

Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Article: HOOD Stock Drops Despite Price Target Hike — Robinhood Chain Beats ARB, HYPE, NEAR In DEX Trading

Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Positive Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Article: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Says 'Only 62% of Americans' Exposed to Stocks: 'I'd Like to Get That to 100'

CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information.

Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including sales by a Robinhood director and ongoing ARK Invest trimming of HOOD shares, may be weighing on sentiment even though some trades were pre-planned under Rule 10b5-1.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.97. 25,855,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,705,120. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $5,082,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,935.52. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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