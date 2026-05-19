Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $106.86 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,002 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 12,117 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $106,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after buying an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $429,648,000 after buying an additional 852,719 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.34.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.88 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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