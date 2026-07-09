Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $107.46 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.5% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $107,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,572,681,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,273,039,000 after buying an additional 385,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,072,572,000 after acquiring an additional 94,524 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,438,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,860,457,000 after acquiring an additional 928,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $949.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $925.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $778.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.88 and a 1-year high of $1,073.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $437.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $970.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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