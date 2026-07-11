Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,960 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,789,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock worth $947,820,000 after buying an additional 1,734,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock worth $638,117,000 after buying an additional 1,473,894 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,220,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,311,000 after buying an additional 1,069,051 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,506,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. 1,368,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,933. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. The trade was a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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