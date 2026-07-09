Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $35.12 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,149 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $35,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $176.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $188.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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