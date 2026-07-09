Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $77.79 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Griffith & Werner Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 48.8% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth said an external audit found nearly 97% of diagnoses in its HouseCalls home-visit unit were supported by patient medical records, which could help ease concerns about Medicare billing practices and reduce regulatory overhang. Reuters article

UnitedHealth said an external audit found nearly 97% of diagnoses in its HouseCalls home-visit unit were supported by patient medical records, which could help ease concerns about Medicare billing practices and reduce regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is investing nearly $1.5 billion in AI for 2026 to expand automation and digital tools, which investors may view as a way to support efficiency and longer-term growth beyond cost savings. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth is investing nearly $1.5 billion in AI for 2026 to expand automation and digital tools, which investors may view as a way to support efficiency and longer-term growth beyond cost savings. Positive Sentiment: The company’s push to prioritize profitability over rapid growth, along with Optum expansion and improving margins, is being framed as a potential long-term turnaround catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

The company’s push to prioritize profitability over rapid growth, along with Optum expansion and improving margins, is being framed as a potential long-term turnaround catalyst. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also expanded coverage of Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, reinforcing its role in supporting emerging preventive-care tools. Yahoo Finance article

UnitedHealth also expanded coverage of Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening, reinforcing its role in supporting emerging preventive-care tools. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary highlighting healthcare-sector strength and a 12.41% rise in a major healthcare ETF may support sentiment for UNH, but it does not specifically change the company’s fundamentals. ETF Trends article

Commentary highlighting healthcare-sector strength and a 12.41% rise in a major healthcare ETF may support sentiment for UNH, but it does not specifically change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles noting that UNH rebounded sharply in the first half and may still be undervalued suggest investors remain focused on the turnaround, though the pieces are largely opinion-based. Motley Fool article

Recent articles noting that UNH rebounded sharply in the first half and may still be undervalued suggest investors remain focused on the turnaround, though the pieces are largely opinion-based. Negative Sentiment: New criticism from a Motley Fool piece argues that UnitedHealth may not be the best healthcare investment, which could weigh on sentiment even if it is not tied to a new company event. Motley Fool article

New criticism from a Motley Fool piece argues that UnitedHealth may not be the best healthcare investment, which could weigh on sentiment even if it is not tied to a new company event. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth and other insurers are suing states over laws targeting pharmacy businesses, and that legal fight may keep regulatory risk in focus for investors. New York Times article

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE UNH opened at $425.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $397.02 and its 200-day moving average is $337.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $430.77. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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