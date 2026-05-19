Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $50,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $133,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $102.84 and a one year high of $157.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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