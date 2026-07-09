Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,942 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,643 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $119,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of PG opened at $148.58 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $345.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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