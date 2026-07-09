Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,286 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,909 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $88,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after buying an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $333.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.93 and a 1-year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Lam Research News

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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