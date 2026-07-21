Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 72,367 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208,026 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $663,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,450,040. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,274 shares of company stock worth $38,716,204. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $335.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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