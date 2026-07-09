Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,395 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $77,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in International Business Machines by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after acquiring an additional 211,040 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $3,317,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $4,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.47.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $302.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.06. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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