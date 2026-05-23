Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,092 shares of the company's stock after selling 99,212 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Amcor worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amcor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amcor by 81.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 510.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Amcor Stock Performance

Amcor stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Amcor's revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Report on AMCR

Key Headlines Impacting Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Amcor launches global call for startups for Amcor Lift-Off -- Rigids challenge

Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions.

Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, signaling modestly weaker earnings expectations ahead. Amcor Seeks Startups for Lift-Off Rigids Challenge

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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