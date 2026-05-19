Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,089 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,868 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,089 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $260.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average is $202.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $310.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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