Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,108 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,553 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,108 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:JCI opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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