Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 23,447 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,286 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 23,447 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $120,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 445,575 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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