Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,343 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $60,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 77,483.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $237,676,000 after acquiring an additional 261,893 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $197,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,263,000 after purchasing an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 529,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $386,991,000 after purchasing an additional 140,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total value of $601,847.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,455,521.39. The trade was a 29.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $120,484,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,486.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,316.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,126.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $643.36 and a 52 week high of $1,675.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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