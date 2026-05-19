Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
Align Technology logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Resona Asset Management cut its stake in Align Technology by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 120,447 shares and leaving it with 349,100 shares valued at about $54.7 million.
  • Align Technology reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.58 versus the $2.26 consensus and revenue of $1.04 billion, up 6.2% year over year.
  • The company’s board also approved a $200 million share buyback, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Moderate Buy with an average price target of $205.85.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Align Technology.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,100 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 120,447 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Align Technology worth $54,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in Align Technology by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,346.47. The trade was a 49.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $218.00 target price on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $158.78 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $208.30. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.32. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.50%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Align Technology Right Now?

Before you consider Align Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Align Technology wasn't on the list.

While Align Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines