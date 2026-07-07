Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,674 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.52.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries came in stronger than Wall Street expected, suggesting improving demand and helping rebuild confidence in the core EV business. Article Title

Tesla’s second-quarter deliveries came in stronger than Wall Street expected, suggesting improving demand and helping rebuild confidence in the core EV business. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service into Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, which reinforces the bull case that autonomy could become a major growth engine over time. Article Title

Tesla expanded its Robotaxi service into Miami, its first city outside Texas and California, which reinforces the bull case that autonomy could become a major growth engine over time. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an outperform rating, signaling more upside in the eyes of at least one major analyst. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475 and kept an outperform rating, signaling more upside in the eyes of at least one major analyst. Positive Sentiment: Several recent stories highlighted Tesla’s broader AI and robotics ambitions, including the long-term potential of robotaxis and humanoid robots, which may be supporting investor enthusiasm beyond vehicle sales alone. Article Title

Several recent stories highlighted Tesla’s broader AI and robotics ambitions, including the long-term potential of robotaxis and humanoid robots, which may be supporting investor enthusiasm beyond vehicle sales alone. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts continue to prefer SpaceX over Tesla among Elon Musk’s businesses, suggesting TSLA still faces skepticism about its valuation relative to its growth prospects. Article Title

Some analysts continue to prefer SpaceX over Tesla among Elon Musk’s businesses, suggesting TSLA still faces skepticism about its valuation relative to its growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Despite the delivery beat and robotaxi launch, several reports noted that the stock has struggled to sustain gains, reflecting investor concern that Tesla’s AI initiatives are still too early-stage to justify the valuation. Article Title

Despite the delivery beat and robotaxi launch, several reports noted that the stock has struggled to sustain gains, reflecting investor concern that Tesla’s AI initiatives are still too early-stage to justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: Commentary also pointed out that Tesla’s robotaxi rollout remains slow, which may temper near-term excitement even as the service expands to new markets. Article Title

Tesla Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.95 on Tuesday, reaching $405.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,495,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,383,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's fifty day moving average is $407.39 and its 200 day moving average is $411.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.55 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 373.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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