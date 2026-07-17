Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,101 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a 200-day moving average of $195.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. CICC Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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