Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $154.80 and a 1-year high of $269.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $236.47 and its 200 day moving average is $232.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, a new ablation catheter platform that could strengthen its electrophysiology business and help drive future growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, a new ablation catheter platform that could strengthen its electrophysiology business and help drive future growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson “will have lots of good news” about its blockbuster drugs, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson “will have lots of good news” about its blockbuster drugs, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted JNJ’s strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, reinforcing confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Zacks highlighted JNJ’s strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, reinforcing confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks included Johnson & Johnson among Dividend Aristocrat stocks with a “Strong Buy” rating from top analysts, which may support demand for the shares. Article Title

TipRanks included Johnson & Johnson among Dividend Aristocrat stocks with a “Strong Buy” rating from top analysts, which may support demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several broader healthcare and market commentary pieces referenced JNJ as a defensive Dividend Aristocrat, but these were mostly general background items rather than company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several broader healthcare and market commentary pieces referenced JNJ as a defensive Dividend Aristocrat, but these were mostly general background items rather than company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that JNJ had slipped in the prior session, suggesting some near-term profit-taking even as longer-term fundamentals remain intact. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $257.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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