Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 21,054 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 507.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,199 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,651,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,209,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100,080 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,794,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,099,028,000 after purchasing an additional 371,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $136.42 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business's 50-day moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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