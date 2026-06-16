Resources Management Corp CT ADV Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,409 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 49,883 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:WEC opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business's 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.71. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $119.62. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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