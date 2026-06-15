Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 912.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,390 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 188.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,021,470.96. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 128,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,927,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $963.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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