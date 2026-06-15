Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 247.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,365 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Diversified Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,610,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,123,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,482,885 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $83.67 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a market cap of $256.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

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Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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