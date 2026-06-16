Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 107,882 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 107,882 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 850.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,551,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,280,970 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,598,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,460 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $367.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 191,966 shares of company stock worth $16,963,968 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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