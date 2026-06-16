Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 16,393 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,897 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Reuters article

NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. CNBC article

The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from a broader semiconductor and tech rally, with chip stocks and AI names trading strongly after improved market sentiment and reports of easing geopolitical tensions. 247WallSt article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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