Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 24,375 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 24,375 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,442 shares of company stock worth $40,011,004. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $417.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company's 50 day moving average price is $391.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here