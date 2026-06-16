Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,527 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after buying an additional 854,828 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,001,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,332,366,000 after buying an additional 4,276,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,402,995,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,649,053 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,219,256,000 after purchasing an additional 231,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,234,073 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,423,373,000 after purchasing an additional 197,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

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