Resources Management Corp CT ADV Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 109,041 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Aflac were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Aflac's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total transaction of $18,655,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,723,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,641,978. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 969,156 shares of company stock valued at $110,980,345. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aflac from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore raised Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $104.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Aflac and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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