Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 894.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,608 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,431,627 shares of company stock worth $135,647,236 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $371.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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