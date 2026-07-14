Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,251,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,345,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,400,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company's stock worth $463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 619,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company's stock worth $362,683,000 after buying an additional 2,160,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Expand Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183,177 shares of the company's stock worth $351,296,000 after buying an additional 138,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Expand Energy from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Expand Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXE

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Expand Energy stock opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.99 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

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