Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 323,592 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,313 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 387,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 67,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,518,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $446,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,905 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.38.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($2.86). The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.24 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently -96.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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