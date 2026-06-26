RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $440.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $532.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $562.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $439.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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